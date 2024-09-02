Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following peptides, and give its three-letter and one-letter abbreviations:
b. threonylleucine
740
views
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following peptides, and give its three-letter and one-letter abbreviations:
b. threonylleucine
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following peptides, and give its three-letter and one-letter abbreviations:
d. histidylglycylglutamylisoleucine
Peptides isolated from rapeseed that may lower blood pressure have the following sequence of amino acids. Draw the structure for each peptide and write the one-letter abbreviations.
a. Arg–Ile–Tyr
Explain why each of the following pairs are complementary proteins:
a. beans and oats
What happens when a primary structure forms a secondary structure?
What is the difference in hydrogen bonding between an α helix and a β−pleated sheet?