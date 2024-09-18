Textbook Question
How do the bases cytosine and uracil differ?
Draw the condensed structural formula for CMP.
What is similar about the primary structure of RNA and DNA?
In DNA, how many hydrogen bonds form between guanine and cytosine?
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments:
c. G G C C T A C C T T A A C G A C G
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
c. carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes