What is similar about the primary structure of RNA and DNA?

Textbook Question
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. UMP
492
views
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. UMP
How do the bases cytosine and uracil differ?
Draw the condensed structural formula for CMP.
If the DNA double helix in salmon contains 28% adenine, what is the percentage of thymine, guanine, and cytosine?
In DNA, how many hydrogen bonds form between guanine and cytosine?
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments:
c. G G C C T A C C T T A A C G A C G