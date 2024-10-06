The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for the corresponding peptide segment.
c. If there is a point mutation in the fourth nucleotide triplet and A replaces G, what is the change, if any, in the amino acid sequence?
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
a. What type of mutation has occurred?