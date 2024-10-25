Textbook Question
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
c. If there is a point mutation in the fourth nucleotide triplet and A replaces G, what is the change, if any, in the amino acid sequence?
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
a. Complete the bases in the parent and new strands.
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.