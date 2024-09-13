Nucleotide

A nucleotide is a building block of nucleic acids, composed of three components: a nitrogenous base, a sugar (ribose or deoxyribose), and one or more phosphate groups. Nucleotides are essential for various biological functions, including energy transfer (as ATP) and serving as the monomers for DNA and RNA synthesis. The presence of phosphate groups is what differentiates nucleotides from nucleosides.