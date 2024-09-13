Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 7d
Chapter 17, Problem 7d

Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
d. cytidine monophosphate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between a nucleoside and a nucleotide. A nucleoside consists of a nitrogenous base (like cytosine, adenine, guanine, thymine, or uracil) attached to a sugar (ribose or deoxyribose). A nucleotide, on the other hand, is a nucleoside with one or more phosphate groups attached to the sugar.
Step 2: Analyze the given name, 'cytidine monophosphate.' The term 'cytidine' indicates that the molecule contains the nitrogenous base cytosine attached to a sugar (ribose). The term 'monophosphate' indicates that there is one phosphate group attached.
Step 3: Combine the information. Since the molecule contains a nitrogenous base (cytosine), a sugar (ribose), and a phosphate group, it fits the definition of a nucleotide.
Step 4: Confirm the structure. Cytidine monophosphate specifically refers to a nucleotide where cytosine is bonded to ribose, and a single phosphate group is attached to the 5' carbon of the ribose.
Step 5: Conclude that cytidine monophosphate is a nucleotide because it contains all three components: a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and a phosphate group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleoside

A nucleoside consists of a nitrogenous base (adenine, guanine, cytosine, or thymine) attached to a sugar molecule (ribose or deoxyribose). It does not contain any phosphate groups. Nucleosides are the building blocks of nucleotides and play a crucial role in the structure of nucleic acids.
Nucleotide

A nucleotide is a more complex molecule that includes a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and one or more phosphate groups. Nucleotides are the basic units of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA, and they are essential for various biological processes, including energy transfer and signaling.
Cytidine Monophosphate (CMP)

Cytidine monophosphate (CMP) is a specific type of nucleotide that consists of the nitrogenous base cytosine, the sugar ribose, and a single phosphate group. It is involved in the synthesis of RNA and plays a role in cellular metabolism and signaling pathways.
