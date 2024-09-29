Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 96c
Chapter 17, Problem 96c

Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
b. dAMP

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a nucleotide. A nucleotide consists of three components: a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and a phosphate group. In this problem, we are focusing on identifying the base and sugar in dAMP.
Step 2: Recognize the abbreviation 'dAMP'. The 'd' stands for deoxyribose, indicating that the sugar is deoxyribose. The 'AMP' stands for adenosine monophosphate, which includes the base adenine.
Step 3: Identify the sugar. Since 'd' indicates deoxyribose, the sugar in dAMP is deoxyribose, which is a five-carbon sugar missing an oxygen atom at the 2' position compared to ribose.
Step 4: Identify the base. The 'A' in 'AMP' refers to adenine, which is a purine base characterized by a double-ring structure.
Step 5: Combine the information. The nucleotide dAMP consists of the sugar deoxyribose and the nitrogenous base adenine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotides

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA. Each nucleotide consists of three components: a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups. The specific arrangement of these components determines the nucleotide's identity and function within the nucleic acid structure.
Nitrogenous Bases

Nitrogenous bases are organic molecules that contain nitrogen and are a key part of nucleotides. In DNA and RNA, the primary bases are adenine, thymine (in DNA), uracil (in RNA), cytosine, and guanine. The base pairs formed between these nitrogenous bases are crucial for the genetic coding and stability of nucleic acids.
Pentose Sugar

The pentose sugar in nucleotides is a five-carbon sugar that can be either ribose or deoxyribose. Ribose is found in RNA, while deoxyribose, which lacks one oxygen atom, is found in DNA. The type of sugar influences the structural properties and functions of the nucleic acids, including their stability and reactivity.
