A polypeptide contains 36 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this polypeptide?
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
2. transcription
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Key Concepts
Transcription
RNA and DNA Relationship
Gene Expression
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
1. replication of DNA
a. DNA polymerase
b. mRNA is synthesized from nuclear DNA
c. viruses
d. restriction enzymes
e. tRNA molecules bond to codons
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
1. replication of DNA
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
4. recombinant DNA
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
5. reverse transcription
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment