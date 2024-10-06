Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG
The following sequence is a portion of the DNA template strand: TGT GGG GTT ATT
b. What are the anticodons of the tRNAs?
What is the effect of a deletion mutation on the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide?
How is protein synthesis affected if the normal base sequence TTT in the DNA template strand is changed to TTC?
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
a. What is the amino acid order produced from this mRNA?