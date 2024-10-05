Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
a. ACC ACA ACU
a. ACC ACA ACU
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG
The following is a segment of the DNA template that codes for human insulin: TTT GTG AAC CAA CAC CTG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for this corresponding peptide segment.
What is the effect of a deletion mutation on the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide?
How is protein synthesis affected if the normal base sequence TTT in the DNA template strand is changed to TTC?