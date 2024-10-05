DNA Template Strand

The DNA template strand is the strand of DNA that serves as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription. It is complementary to the mRNA strand that is produced, meaning that the bases pair according to specific rules: adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U) in RNA, and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). Understanding the sequence of the template strand is crucial for determining the corresponding mRNA and subsequently the anticodons.