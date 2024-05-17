Steps of DNA Replication - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between the leading and the lagging strands of DNA during DNA replication?
The leading strand is synthesized by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing strand, and the lagging strand is synthesized by adding nucleotides to the 5' end.
The leading strand is synthesized in the same direction as the movement of the replication fork, and the lagging strand is synthesized in the opposite direction.
The lagging strand is synthesized continuously, whereas the leading strand is synthesized in short fragments that are ultimately stitched together.
The leading strand slows its rate of replication so that the lagging strand can catch up.
Below is a close-up of the portion of a DNA replication bubble.
Helicase is shown as a yellow triangle currently moving from left to right. Based on what you know about the creation of new DNA during replication, which is the lagging strand and why?
A is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 5' to 3' manner.
B is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 5' to 3' manner.
A is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 3' to 5' manner.
B is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 3' to 5' manner.
It is impossible to tell, with the information provided.