Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 31
Chapter 17, Problem 31

What process ensures that the replication of DNA produces identical copies?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring that each daughter cell receives an identical copy of the genetic material.
Recognize that the process relies on the principle of complementary base pairing, where adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). This ensures accuracy in the replication process.
Learn that the enzyme DNA helicase unwinds the double helix, separating the two strands to serve as templates for the new strands.
Understand that DNA polymerase is the key enzyme that adds complementary nucleotides to the exposed bases on each template strand, synthesizing the new strands in a 5' to 3' direction.
Note that proofreading mechanisms within DNA polymerase help correct errors during replication, ensuring high fidelity and the production of identical DNA copies.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the biological process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, ensuring that each new cell receives an identical copy of the genetic material. This process involves unwinding the double helix structure of DNA and synthesizing new complementary strands using existing strands as templates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:40
Intro to DNA Replication Example 2

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules are fundamental to DNA replication, dictating how nucleotides pair with each other: adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. This specificity ensures that the new strands formed during replication are exact complements of the original strands, maintaining genetic fidelity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:01
Base Pairing Concept 2

DNA Polymerase

DNA polymerase is an essential enzyme that plays a critical role in DNA replication. It synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a growing chain, following the base pairing rules, and also has proofreading capabilities to correct any errors, further ensuring the accuracy of the replicated DNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:31
Steps of DNA Replication Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:

d. C T G T A T A C G T T A

510
views
Textbook Question

Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:

d. A T A T G C G C T A A A

612
views
Textbook Question

What is the function of the enzyme helicase in DNA replication?

899
views
Textbook Question

How many daughter strands are formed during the replication of DNA?

705
views
Textbook Question

What are the three different types of RNA?

1566
views
Textbook Question

Write the corresponding section of mRNA produced from the following section of DNA template strand:

C C G A A G G T T C A C

970
views