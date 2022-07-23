Textbook Question
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
b. Apple slices turn brown when they are exposed to air.
a. Neon is a colorless gas at room temperature.
What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?
d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.
Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?
During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?
Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car descends from the top of the ramp.