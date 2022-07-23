Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 21
Chapter 3, Problem 21

Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car descends from the top of the ramp.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of potential energy: Potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position relative to a reference point. For the roller-coaster car at the top of the ramp, its potential energy is at its maximum because it is at the highest point.
Understand the concept of kinetic energy: Kinetic energy is the energy of motion. At the top of the ramp, the roller-coaster car has minimal kinetic energy because it is stationary or moving very slowly.
As the roller-coaster car begins to descend, its potential energy decreases: The height of the car decreases as it moves down the ramp, which reduces its potential energy. The formula for potential energy is Ep=mgh, where m is mass, g is gravitational acceleration, and h is height.
Simultaneously, the kinetic energy of the roller-coaster car increases: As the car descends, it gains speed, which increases its kinetic energy. The formula for kinetic energy is Ek=12mv2, where m is mass and v is velocity.
Recognize the energy transformation: The total mechanical energy (sum of potential and kinetic energy) remains constant if we neglect friction and air resistance. As the roller-coaster car descends, potential energy is converted into kinetic energy, demonstrating the principle of conservation of energy.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Potential Energy

Potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position or height. In the context of a roller coaster, as the car is at the top of the ramp, it possesses maximum potential energy because of its elevated position. This energy is dependent on the height of the car and the gravitational force acting on it.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Nature of Energy

Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, which increases as an object moves faster. As the roller coaster car descends from the top of the ramp, its potential energy is converted into kinetic energy, causing the car to accelerate. The faster the car moves, the greater its kinetic energy becomes, illustrating the transformation of energy types during the ride.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory Concept 1

Conservation of Energy

The conservation of energy principle states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In a roller coaster ride, the total mechanical energy (the sum of potential and kinetic energy) remains constant, assuming negligible friction. As the car descends, potential energy decreases while kinetic energy increases, demonstrating this fundamental principle of physics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:48
Law of Conservation of Mass
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?

c. A tree is cut into boards at a saw mill.

1432
views
Textbook Question

Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?

2371
views
Textbook Question

During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?

2073
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:

b. kicking a ball

1514
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:

c. the energy in a lump of coal

900
views
Textbook Question

If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?

2035
views