What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?
d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.
What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?
c. A tree is cut into boards at a saw mill.
Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?
Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car descends from the top of the ramp.
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
c. the energy in a lump of coal