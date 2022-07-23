Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 20b

During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?

Step 1: Recall the formula for converting Celsius to Fahrenheit: F = (C × 9/5) + 32, where F is the temperature in Fahrenheit and C is the temperature in Celsius.
Step 2: Identify the given temperature in Celsius from the problem. Here, the temperature is 20.6 °C.
Step 3: Substitute the given Celsius temperature (20.6 °C) into the formula: F = (20.6 × 9/5) + 32.
Step 4: Perform the multiplication of 20.6 by 9/5. This step converts the Celsius temperature to the Fahrenheit scale before adding 32.
Step 5: Add 32 to the result from Step 4 to complete the conversion to Fahrenheit. This gives the final temperature in degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperature Conversion

Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature reading from one scale to another, commonly from Celsius to Fahrenheit or vice versa. The formula to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit is F = (C × 9/5) + 32. Understanding this formula is essential for accurately converting the child's hypothermic temperature from Celsius to Fahrenheit.
Hypothermia

Hypothermia is a medical condition that occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, leading to a dangerously low body temperature. In children, hypothermia can occur at higher temperatures than in adults due to their smaller body mass and higher surface area-to-volume ratio. Recognizing the symptoms and implications of hypothermia is crucial for understanding the severity of the child's condition.

Normal Body Temperature Range

The normal body temperature range for humans is typically around 36.1 °C to 37.2 °C (97 °F to 99 °F). A body temperature significantly below this range, such as 20.6 °C, indicates severe hypothermia, which can lead to life-threatening complications. Understanding the normal temperature range helps in assessing the severity of the child's condition and the urgency of medical intervention.
