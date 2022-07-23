Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 98a
Chapter 4, Problem 98a

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
a. glucose or stearic acid (C18)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of ATP production. ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy currency in cells, and its production depends on the oxidation of molecules during cellular respiration. Larger molecules with more carbon atoms typically yield more ATP because they undergo more cycles of oxidation.
Step 2: Compare the molecular structures of glucose and stearic acid (C18). Glucose (C6H12O6) is a carbohydrate with six carbon atoms, while stearic acid (C18H36O2) is a fatty acid with eighteen carbon atoms.
Step 3: Analyze the metabolic pathways. Glucose undergoes glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation, producing ATP. Stearic acid undergoes beta-oxidation, which breaks it into acetyl-CoA units that enter the citric acid cycle, producing significantly more ATP due to its larger number of carbon atoms.
Step 4: Consider the energy yield per mole. Each acetyl-CoA unit generated from beta-oxidation of stearic acid contributes to ATP production, and since stearic acid has 18 carbons, it produces more acetyl-CoA units compared to glucose, which has only 6 carbons.
Step 5: Conclude that stearic acid (C18) will produce the most ATP per mole because it has more carbon atoms and undergoes more cycles of oxidation, yielding a higher total ATP production compared to glucose.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is the metabolic process by which cells convert nutrients into energy, primarily in the form of ATP. It involves glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. Different substrates yield varying amounts of ATP; for instance, fats generally produce more ATP than carbohydrates due to their higher energy content.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:47
Anaerobic Respiration Concept 1

Fatty Acid Oxidation

Fatty acid oxidation is the process by which fatty acids are broken down in the mitochondria to generate acetyl-CoA, which then enters the citric acid cycle. Stearic acid (C18) undergoes beta-oxidation, producing more acetyl-CoA and subsequently more ATP than glucose, which is a carbohydrate and yields less energy per mole.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:29
Oxidation of Fatty Acids Concept 3

ATP Yield Comparison

The ATP yield comparison between different molecules is crucial for understanding energy production. Glucose typically yields about 30-32 ATP molecules per mole, while stearic acid can yield approximately 120 ATP molecules per mole due to its longer carbon chain and higher number of electrons available for oxidation, making it a more energy-dense substrate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Percent Yield
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following statements:

b. The elements in Group 7A (17) are called the _____.

46
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following statements:

c. Elements that are shiny and conduct heat are called _____.

35
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:

c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.

869
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:

d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.

1021
views
Textbook Question

Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:

h. 92

1310
views