GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Reactions & Quantities

Percent Yield

The Percent Yield determines how successful the product yield is in a chemical reaction. 

Problem

What is the percent yield for a reaction in which 22.1 g Cu is isolated by reacting 45.5 g Zn with 70.1 g CuSO4?  

Zn (s) + CuSO4 (aq) → Cu (s) + ZnSO4 (aq)

4
Problem

Ammonia, NH3, reacts with hypochlorite ion, OCl, to produce hydrazine, N2H4. How many grams of hydrazine are produced from 115.0 g NH3 if the reaction has a 81.5% yield?  

2 NH3 + OCl → N24 + Cl + H2O

5
Problem

The reduction of iron (III) oxide creates the following reaction: 

Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g) 

If the above reaction only went to 75% completion, how many moles of Fe2O3 were require to produce 0.850 moles of Fe? 

