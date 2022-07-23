Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 8b
Chapter 4, Problem 8b

Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
a. salt substitute, KCl

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the chemical formula provided in the problem, which is KCl.
Step 2: Break down the formula into its individual elements. K represents potassium, and Cl represents chlorine.
Step 3: Recall the naming convention for elements. Potassium is the name of the element with the symbol K, and chlorine is the name of the element with the symbol Cl.
Step 4: Understand that KCl is a compound formed by the combination of potassium and chlorine, often referred to as potassium chloride in medicine.
Step 5: Conclude that the elements in the formula KCl are potassium and chlorine, and the compound is commonly known as potassium chloride.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on their composition and structure. It follows specific rules set by organizations like the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). Understanding nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and communicating about chemical substances, such as KCl, which is known as potassium chloride.
Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. These compounds typically consist of a metal and a non-metal, where the metal donates electrons and the non-metal accepts them. In the case of KCl, potassium (K) is a metal that loses an electron to form a positive ion (K+), while chlorine (Cl) gains an electron to form a negative ion (Cl-), resulting in the ionic compound potassium chloride.
Pharmaceutical Applications

Pharmaceutical applications refer to the use of chemical compounds in medicine for therapeutic purposes. Understanding the properties and functions of compounds like KCl is crucial, as potassium chloride is often used to treat or prevent potassium deficiency in patients. Knowledge of how these compounds interact within the body helps in the formulation of effective medical treatments.
