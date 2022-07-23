Textbook Question
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
a. salt substitute, KCl
795
views
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
a. salt substitute, KCl
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
a. contains C, N, and O
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
b. begins with helium
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
e. located in Group 8A (18)
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
a. located in Group 2A (2)
Juan added the following elements to the soil to improve potato production. Identify the group and period for and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a nonmetal:
b. Cu