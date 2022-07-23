Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 9d
Chapter 4, Problem 9d

Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
b. begins with helium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall that the periodic table is organized into groups (vertical columns) and periods (horizontal rows). Groups are numbered from 1 to 18, and periods are numbered from 1 to 7.
Step 2: Identify the element helium (He) on the periodic table. Helium is located in the top right corner of the table.
Step 3: Determine the period number for helium. Periods are horizontal rows, and helium is in the first row, so it belongs to Period 1.
Step 4: Determine the group number for helium. Helium is part of the noble gases, which are located in Group 18 (the last column of the periodic table).
Step 5: Conclude that helium begins Period 1 and is part of Group 18. This information can be used to answer the question about its group or period number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Noble Gases

Noble gases are a group of chemical elements in Group 18 of the periodic table, known for their lack of reactivity due to having a full valence shell of electrons. This group includes helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon. Helium, the lightest noble gas, is often used in balloons and as a cooling medium in cryogenics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:42
Test for Anions

Periodic Table Groups

The periodic table is organized into columns called groups, which contain elements with similar chemical properties. Each group is numbered from 1 to 18, with Group 1 containing alkali metals and Group 18 containing noble gases. Understanding the group number helps predict the behavior and reactivity of elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names

Element Positioning

The position of an element in the periodic table is determined by its atomic number, which corresponds to the number of protons in its nucleus. Elements are arranged in order of increasing atomic number, and their placement in specific groups and periods reflects their electronic configuration and chemical properties. Helium, for instance, is positioned at the top of Group 18.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:

c. Demerol, C15H22ClNO2

1316
views
Textbook Question

Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:

a. salt substitute, KCl

795
views
Textbook Question

Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:

a. contains C, N, and O

1415
views
Textbook Question

Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:

a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2

1417
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:

e. located in Group 8A (18)

1556
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:

a. located in Group 2A (2)

1325
views