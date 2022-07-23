Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 53

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the nucleus of the isotope that is bombarded in the following:
<IMAGE>

Step 1: Analyze the image provided. The first image shows a nucleus being bombarded with a particle (composed of two neutrons and two protons, resembling an alpha particle). The result is a new isotope nucleus and an emitted particle.
Step 2: Identify the components of the nucleus before the bombardment. Count the number of protons (orange spheres) and neutrons (black spheres) in the nucleus of the new isotope shown in the image. This will help deduce the original nucleus before the bombardment.
Step 3: Use the conservation of nucleons (protons + neutrons) to determine the original nucleus. The total number of protons and neutrons in the original nucleus plus the bombarding particle must equal the total number of protons and neutrons in the new isotope nucleus and the emitted particle.
Step 4: Write the nuclear reaction equation. Represent the original nucleus, the bombarding particle, the new isotope nucleus, and the emitted particle using their respective atomic symbols and mass numbers. Ensure the equation is balanced in terms of both mass number and atomic number.
Step 5: Draw the nucleus of the original isotope before bombardment. Based on the calculations and analysis, depict the nucleus with the correct number of protons and neutrons using the color scheme provided in the second image (orange for protons and black for neutrons).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Structure

The nucleus of an atom is composed of protons and neutrons, collectively known as nucleons. Protons carry a positive charge, while neutrons are neutral. The number of protons determines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons defines the isotope. Understanding the arrangement and number of these particles is crucial for analyzing nuclear reactions and isotopes.
Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in varying atomic masses. Isotopes can be stable or unstable, with unstable isotopes undergoing radioactive decay. Recognizing isotopes is essential in nuclear chemistry, especially when predicting the outcomes of nuclear reactions.
Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the formation of new isotopes. These reactions can occur through processes such as bombardment, where particles like neutrons or protons collide with a nucleus, leading to the emission of other particles and the transformation of the original nucleus. Understanding the mechanics of these reactions is vital for predicting the products formed in nuclear chemistry.
