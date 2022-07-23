How does a chain reaction occur in nuclear fission?
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:
<IMAGE>
In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.
Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:
b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the nucleus that emits a beta particle to complete the following:
<IMAGE>
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the nucleus of the isotope that is bombarded in the following:
<IMAGE>
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following:
<IMAGE>