Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 75

Compare the Lewis structures of CF4 and NF3 Why do these molecules have different shapes?

1
Determine the central atom for each molecule: In CF₄, the central atom is carbon (C), and in NF₃, the central atom is nitrogen (N). This is because carbon and nitrogen are less electronegative than fluorine (F), and they can form multiple bonds.
Draw the Lewis structure for CF₄: Carbon has 4 valence electrons, and each fluorine atom has 7 valence electrons. Carbon forms single bonds with each of the four fluorine atoms, using all 4 of its valence electrons. Each fluorine atom completes its octet by having 3 lone pairs of electrons.
Draw the Lewis structure for NF₃: Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons, and each fluorine atom has 7 valence electrons. Nitrogen forms single bonds with each of the three fluorine atoms, using 3 of its valence electrons. The remaining 2 valence electrons on nitrogen form a lone pair, while each fluorine atom completes its octet with 3 lone pairs.
Analyze the molecular geometry of CF₄: The central carbon atom in CF₄ has 4 bonding pairs and no lone pairs. According to VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory, the electron pairs arrange themselves as far apart as possible, resulting in a tetrahedral shape.
Analyze the molecular geometry of NF₃: The central nitrogen atom in NF₃ has 3 bonding pairs and 1 lone pair. The lone pair exerts greater repulsion than bonding pairs, causing the molecule to adopt a trigonal pyramidal shape instead of a tetrahedral shape.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of valence electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity. In the case of CF₄ and NF₃, their Lewis structures reveal the number of bonds and lone pairs, which influence their shapes.
Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, as described by the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory. CF₄ has a tetrahedral shape due to four bonding pairs and no lone pairs, while NF₃ has a trigonal pyramidal shape because of three bonding pairs and one lone pair.
VSEPR Theory

VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. This theory explains why CF₄ adopts a tetrahedral shape and NF₃ takes on a trigonal pyramidal shape, as the presence of lone pairs alters the spatial arrangement of the bonding pairs.
