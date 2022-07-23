For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.
a. N and F
Choose the shape (1 to 6) that matches each of the following descriptions (a to c):
1. linear
2. bent (109°)
3. trigonal planar
4. bent (120°)
5. trigonal pyramidal
6. tetrahedral
b. a molecule with a central atom that has four electron groups and three bonded atoms
Complete each of the following statements for a molecule of H2S:
c. The number of atoms attached to the central S atom is _______.
Compare the Lewis structures of CH4 and H2O Why do these molecules have similar bond angles but different molecular shapes?
Why is CCl4 a nonpolar molecule, but is PCl3 a polar molecule?
Identify the major type of intermolecular forces between the particles of each of the following:
b. HCl