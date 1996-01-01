Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Lewis Dot Structures of Ions involves losing or gaining valence electrons to draw the most likely structure.
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following cation:NH4+.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion:O22–.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion:SCl42+.
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion:PCl4+.