Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Molecular Compounds

Molecular Geometry (Simplified)

Next Topic

Molecular Geometry is the true shape of a molecule that takes into account differences in repulsion between lone pairs and surrounding elements.

Molecular Geometry

1

concept

Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

The molecular geometry of a compound treats surrounding elements and lone pairs on the central element as different.

3

example

Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 3

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

example

Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

 Determine the molecular geometry for the following molecule:FSSF.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.