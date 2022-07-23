Textbook Question
Why do chemical reactions require energy of activation?
Draw an energy diagram for an exothermic reaction.
What is measured by the heat of reaction?
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
c. The metabolism of glucose in the body provides energy.
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.
What is meant by the rate of a reaction?