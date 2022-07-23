Textbook Question
Draw an energy diagram for an exothermic reaction.
What is measured by the heat of reaction?
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
b. The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.
What is meant by the rate of a reaction?
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here? 2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g)
a. adding more SO2(g)