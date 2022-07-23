Textbook Question
What is measured by the heat of reaction?
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
b. The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
c. The metabolism of glucose in the body provides energy.
What is meant by the rate of a reaction?
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here? 2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g)
a. adding more SO2(g)
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)