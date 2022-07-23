Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.9 SolutionsProblem 31c
Chapter 9, Problem 31c

Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
c. BaCO3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the ions in the compound BaCO₃. The compound consists of Ba²⁺ (barium ion) and CO₃²⁻ (carbonate ion).
Recall the solubility rules for ionic compounds. Carbonates (CO₃²⁻) are generally insoluble in water, except when paired with alkali metal cations (e.g., Na⁺, K⁺) or ammonium (NH₄⁺).
Determine if Ba²⁺ is an exception to the carbonate solubility rule. Barium is an alkaline earth metal, not an alkali metal or ammonium, so it does not fall under the exceptions.
Conclude that BaCO₃ is insoluble in water based on the solubility rules.
If needed, confirm the solubility by consulting a solubility chart, which will indicate that BaCO₃ has low solubility in water.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
55s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. They typically consist of a metal and a non-metal, and their properties include high melting and boiling points, as well as electrical conductivity when dissolved in water. Understanding the structure of ionic compounds is essential for predicting their solubility in various solvents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds

Solubility Rules

Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water. These rules indicate that certain ions, such as alkali metals and nitrates, generally form soluble compounds, while others, like carbonates and phosphates, are often insoluble. Familiarity with these rules is crucial for determining the solubility of specific compounds, such as BaCO₃.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Barium Carbonate (BaCO₃)

Barium carbonate (BaCO₃) is an ionic compound composed of barium cations (Ba²⁺) and carbonate anions (CO₃²⁻). According to solubility rules, most carbonates are insoluble in water, with the exception of those containing alkali metals or ammonium. Therefore, BaCO₃ is generally considered insoluble in water, which is important for predicting its behavior in aqueous solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:36
Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:

c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.

1407
views
Textbook Question

A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C. a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?

49
views
Textbook Question

Explain the following observations:

a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.

1147
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water: d. CuO

41
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:

b. Kl

869
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?

2171
views