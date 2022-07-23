Textbook Question
A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C. a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?
Explain the following observations:
a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
c. BaCO3
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
b. Kl
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?
What is the difference between a 10.0% (v/v) methanol (CH4O) solution and a 10.0% (m/m) methanol solution?