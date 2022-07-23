Mass/Mass Percent (m/m)

Mass/Mass Percent (m/m) is a concentration unit that indicates the mass of solute in grams per 100 grams of solution. A 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution means that there are 5 grams of glucose in a total mass of 100 grams of the solution. This measurement is often used when the density of the solution is relevant, as it provides a direct relationship between the mass of solute and the total mass of the mixture.