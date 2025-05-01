Use the power property to rewrite the log expression.
Use the power property to rewrite the log expression.
Rewrite the sum as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.
Determine if the given log statement is true or false.
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Use the power property to rewrite the log expression.
Determine if the given log statement is true or false.
Rewrite the log expression as a single log.
Rewrite the log expression as a difference of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Use the power property to rewrite the log expression.
Rewrite the log expression as the sum or difference of multiple logs.
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the log expression as a difference of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the sum as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the difference as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.