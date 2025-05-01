Express 8 as \$2^3$ and apply the power rule again: \(\log_{10} 8 = \log_{10} (2^3) = 3 \log_{10} 2\). Now combine all parts to write the expression as \(3 \log_{10} 2 + 3 \log_{10} x - \log_{10} 5 - \log_{10} y\).