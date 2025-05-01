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Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as the sum or difference of multiple logs.
A
B
C
3log102+3log10x−log105−log10y
D
−3log102+3log10x+log10y
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given logarithmic expression: \(\log_{10}\left(\frac{8x^3}{5y}\right)\).
Use the logarithm property for division: \(\log_b\left(\frac{M}{N}\right) = \log_b M - \log_b N\). So rewrite the expression as \(\log_{10}(8x^3) - \log_{10}(5y)\).
Apply the logarithm property for multiplication: \(\log_b(MN) = \log_b M + \log_b N\). This breaks down each log term into sums: \(\log_{10} 8 + \log_{10} x^3 - (\log_{10} 5 + \log_{10} y)\).
Use the power rule of logarithms: \(\log_b(M^k) = k \log_b M\). Apply this to \(\log_{10} x^3\) to get \(3 \log_{10} x\).
Express 8 as \$2^3$ and apply the power rule again: \(\log_{10} 8 = \log_{10} (2^3) = 3 \log_{10} 2\). Now combine all parts to write the expression as \(3 \log_{10} 2 + 3 \log_{10} x - \log_{10} 5 - \log_{10} y\).
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