Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
log54y
log536y
log54
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the log expression as a difference of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.
Rewrite the log expression as a difference of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.