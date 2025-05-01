Skip to main content
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Freezing Point Depression / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate the molality of a solution with 3.0 moles of solute in 2.0 kg of solvent.
A
0.50 m
B
3.0 m
C
1.5 m
D
2.0 m
