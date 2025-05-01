Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 6
Next
13. Solutions / Freezing Point Depression / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why is the van't Hoff factor important in the freezing point depression formula?
A
It measures the temperature change of the solution.
B
It represents the molality of the solution.
C
It is the same for all solutes.
D
It accounts for the number of particles the solute dissociates into in solution.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer