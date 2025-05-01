Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 6
Next
13. Solutions / Freezing Point Depression / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following solvents has a normal freezing point of 0 °C?
A
Water
B
Ethanol
C
Benzene
D
Chloroform
AI tutor
0
Show Answer