Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 6
13. Solutions / Osmosis / Problem 6
Problem 6
Why do semipermeable membranes allow only certain molecules to pass through?
A
Because they are selective based on molecule size and charge.
B
Because they are impermeable to all molecules.
C
Because they allow all molecules to pass through.
D
Because they are only permeable to gases.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer