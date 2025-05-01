Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
13. Solutions - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Practice
Summary
13. Solutions / Osmosis / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is tonicity and how does it affect solvent flow?
A
Tonicity is the pressure exerted by solutes and it affects the flow of solvents.
B
Tonicity is the temperature of the solution and it affects the flow of solvents.
C
Tonicity is the relative concentration of solutes and it affects the direction of solvent flow.
D
Tonicity is the concentration of solvents and it affects the flow of solutes.
