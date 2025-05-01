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8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
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Problem 1
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Problem 12
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
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8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 8
Problem 8
Why is the actual yield always less than the theoretical yield in chemical reactions?
A
Because the actual yield is calculated incorrectly.
B
Because the actual yield is always overestimated.
C
Because the theoretical yield is always underestimated.
D
Due to losses during the experiment and inefficiencies in the reaction.
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