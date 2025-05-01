Skip to main content
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Limiting Reagent / Problem 6
Problem 6

For the reaction: 3 H2 + N2 → 2 NH3, if you start with 6 moles of H2 and 2 moles of N2, what is the theoretical yield of NH3 in moles?