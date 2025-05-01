Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Stoichiometry / Problem 3
Problem 3
In the reaction 2 C
4
H
10
+ 13 O
2
→ 8 CO
2
+ 10 H
2
O, how many grams of CO
2
are produced from 58.0 grams of C
4
H
10
?
A
176 grams
B
58.0 grams
C
88.0 grams
D
116 grams
