8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Stoichiometry / Problem 3
Problem 3

In the reaction 2 C4H10 + 13 O2 → 8 CO2 + 10 H2O, how many grams of CO2 are produced from 58.0 grams of C4H10?