Introduction to Chemistry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Problem 12
In the reaction 4 NH
3
+ 5 O
2
→ 4 NO + 6 H
2
O, Δ
H
= -1168 kJ, if you have 10 moles of O
2
, how many moles of NO can be produced?
A
8.0 moles
B
4.0 moles
C
10 moles
D
12 moles
