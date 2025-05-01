Skip to main content
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 12
Problem 12

In the reaction 4 NH3 + 5 O2 → 4 NO + 6 H2O, ΔH = -1168 kJ, if you have 10 moles of O2, how many moles of NO can be produced?