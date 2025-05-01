Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 10
Problem 10
In the reaction 2 SO
2
+ O
2
→ 2 SO
3
, Δ
H
= -198 kJ, what is the enthalpy change when 1 mole of SO
2
is converted to SO
3
?
A
-49.5 kJ
B
-198 kJ
C
-396 kJ
D
-99.0 kJ
