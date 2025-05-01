Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 10
Problem 10

In the reaction 2 SO2 + O2 → 2 SO3, ΔH = -198 kJ, what is the enthalpy change when 1 mole of SO2 is converted to SO3?