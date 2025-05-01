Introduction to Chemistry
What is partial pressure?
Which statement best describes Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures?
Calculate the partial pressure of a gas with 3 moles, a temperature of 350 K, and a volume of 15 L using the ideal gas law. (R = 0.0821 L atm/mol K)
A balloon contains a mixture of gases: 2 moles of hydrogen, 3 moles of helium, and 1 mole of oxygen. If the total pressure is 12 atm, what is the partial pressure of helium?
Which of the following is a limitation of using the ideal gas law to calculate partial pressures?