Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
A balloon contains a mixture of gases: 2 moles of hydrogen, 3 moles of helium, and 1 mole of oxygen. If the total pressure is 12 atm, what is the partial pressure of helium?
A
4 atm
B
3 atm
C
2 atm
D
6 atm
AI tutor
0
Show Answer