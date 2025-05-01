Skip to main content
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 4
A balloon contains a mixture of gases: 2 moles of hydrogen, 3 moles of helium, and 1 mole of oxygen. If the total pressure is 12 atm, what is the partial pressure of helium?