Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Calculate the partial pressure of a gas with 3 moles, a temperature of 350 K, and a volume of 15 L using the ideal gas law. (R = 0.0821 L atm/mol K)
A
3.28 atm
B
5.74 atm
C
6.15 atm
D
4.92 atm
