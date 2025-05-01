Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which statement best describes Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures?
The total pressure in a container is the difference between the highest and lowest partial pressures.
The total pressure in a container is the product of the partial pressures of each individual gas.
The total pressure in a container is the average of the partial pressures of each individual gas.
The total pressure in a container is the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas.
