Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is a limitation of using the ideal gas law to calculate partial pressures?
A
It assumes no interactions between gas molecules.
B
It requires the gas to be at a high pressure.
C
It requires the gas to be at a low temperature.
D
It assumes the gas molecules are colored.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer